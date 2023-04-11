HSIC (Henry Schein Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) closed at $83.89 down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $84.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 615900 shares were traded. HSIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Henry Schein Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 93.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $93 to $85.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on June 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $103 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when KUEHN KURT P sold 1,909 shares for $77.46 per share. The transaction valued at 147,871 led to the insider holds 15,675 shares of the business.

Siegel Walter sold 5,000 shares of HSIC for $393,100 on Mar 06. The Sr. VP & Chief Legal Officer now owns 41,234 shares after completing the transaction at $78.62 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, LASKAWY PHILIP A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,405 shares for $78.74 each. As a result, the insider received 504,330 and left with 26,239 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSIC now has a Market Capitalization of 11.12B and an Enterprise Value of 12.50B. As of this moment, Henry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSIC has reached a high of $92.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HSIC has traded an average of 885.54K shares per day and 713.14k over the past ten days. A total of 134.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HSIC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.34M with a Short Ratio of 4.06M, compared to 5.23M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.84 and $4.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.79. EPS for the following year is $4.95, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.1 and $4.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.35B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.47B to a low estimate of $3.11B. As of the current estimate, Henry Schein Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.33B, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.12B, a decrease of -1.80% less than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.02B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.4B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.08B and the low estimate is $12.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.