I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS).

After finishing at $64.60 in the prior trading day, A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) closed at $65.47, up 1.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 734256 shares were traded. AOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AOS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $65 from $67 previously.

On January 10, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $58.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Larsen Michael M bought 4,000 shares for $66.89 per share. The transaction valued at 267,540 led to the insider holds 11,425 shares of the business.

Heideman Robert J sold 12,283 shares of AOS for $826,817 on Feb 15. The Senior VP, CTO now owns 11,412 shares after completing the transaction at $67.31 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Kempken Daniel L, who serves as the SVP – Strategy & Corp. Dev. of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $68.35 each. As a result, the insider received 170,875 and left with 8,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, A.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AOS has reached a high of $71.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 152.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.97M. Insiders hold about 0.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.63% stake in the company. Shares short for AOS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.47M with a Short Ratio of 5.47M, compared to 5.51M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AOS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.14, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72. The current Payout Ratio is 76.20% for AOS, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.32. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $916.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $963M to a low estimate of $880.11M. As of the current estimate, A. O. Smith Corporation’s year-ago sales were $977.7M, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $945.16M, a decrease of -2.10% over than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $974.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $914.37M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.75B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4B and the low estimate is $3.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.