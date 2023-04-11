I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU).

After finishing at $6.80 in the prior trading day, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) closed at $6.86, up 0.88%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655753 shares were traded. BLU stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.40 and its Current Ratio is at 22.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on July 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On January 29, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

On November 18, 2020, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on November 18, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLU now has a Market Capitalization of 868.29M and an Enterprise Value of 532.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 51544.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 33.28k whereas that against EBITDA is -7.04.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLU is 0.16, which has changed by -15.62% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.56% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLU has reached a high of $12.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 668.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 746.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.38M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.17% stake in the company. Shares short for BLU as of Mar 14, 2023 were 9.67M with a Short Ratio of 9.67M, compared to 9.52M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$1.05.