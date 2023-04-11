I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR).

The price of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) closed at $51.31 in the last session, up 0.27% from day before closing price of $51.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 724716 shares were traded. MAXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MAXR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 73.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 640.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $39.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when ZAHLER ERIC J sold 10,060 shares for $50.80 per share. The transaction valued at 511,049 led to the insider holds 21,178 shares of the business.

ZAHLER ERIC J sold 5,000 shares of MAXR for $254,750 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 31,238 shares after completing the transaction at $50.95 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, JABLONSKY DANIEL L, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 17,500 shares for $51.28 each. As a result, the insider received 897,367 and left with 541,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAXR has reached a high of $51.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MAXR traded on average about 1.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 877.94k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MAXR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 4.19M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MAXR is 0.04, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.85.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and -$1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.58 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $447.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $526M to a low estimate of $417.07M. As of the current estimate, Maxar Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $468M, an estimated decrease of -4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $451.88M, an increase of 11.60% over than the figure of -$4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $477M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $436.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.