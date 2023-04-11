Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) was $228.73 for the day, up 0.45% from the previous closing price of $227.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 963672 shares were traded. ITW stock price reached its highest trading level at $229.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $225.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ITW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 99.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 178.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Vertical Research on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $220 from $240 previously.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on August 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $188.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when SANTI ERNEST SCOTT sold 235,656 shares for $246.29 per share. The transaction valued at 58,040,211 led to the insider holds 213,538 shares of the business.

O’HERLIHY CHRISTOPHER A sold 60,137 shares of ITW for $14,809,603 on Feb 03. The Vice Chairman now owns 40,072 shares after completing the transaction at $246.26 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, SMITH DAVID BYRON JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,390 shares for $221.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 308,316 and bolstered with 118,994 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Illinois’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITW has reached a high of $253.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 235.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 213.89.

Shares Statistics:

ITW traded an average of 1.12M shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 306.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 304.06M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ITW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.45M with a Short Ratio of 5.77M, compared to 6.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.49, ITW has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31. The current Payout Ratio is 50.70% for ITW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.28 and a low estimate of $2.13, while EPS last year was $2.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $2.49 and low estimates of $2.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.79 and $9.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.58. EPS for the following year is $10.32, with 16 analysts recommending between $11.16 and $9.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.06B to a low estimate of $3.86B. As of the current estimate, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.94B, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.12B, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.04B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.93B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.33B and the low estimate is $16.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.