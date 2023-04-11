In spite of Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTKB) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624215 shares were traded. CTKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTKB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Jeanmonod Patrik sold 3,000 shares for $8.33 per share. The transaction valued at 24,990 led to the insider holds 111,201 shares of the business.

Yan Ming sold 20,000 shares of CTKB for $185,800 on Mar 20. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 7,906,053 shares after completing the transaction at $9.29 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Jiang Wenbin, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $10.13 each. As a result, the insider received 202,600 and left with 7,704,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cytek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 561.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has reached a high of $16.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTKB traded 693.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 606.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.55M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTKB as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 5.49M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.28% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $47.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.9M to a low estimate of $46.02M. As of the current estimate, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.06M, an estimated increase of 34.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.85M, an increase of 34.10% less than the figure of $34.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.65M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $225.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $228.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $164.04M, up 39.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $285.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $298M and the low estimate is $269.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.