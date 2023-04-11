In spite of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (NYSE:GPMT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) closed at $4.74 down -2.27% from its previous closing price of $4.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601412 shares were traded. GPMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 14, 2021, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $15.

JMP Securities Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on March 26, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPMT has reached a high of $11.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6438, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2998.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GPMT has traded an average of 1.00M shares per day and 765.66k over the past ten days. A total of 52.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPMT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 1.05M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.91% and a Short% of Float of 6.14%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GPMT is 0.80, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.30.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $18.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $21M to a low estimate of $15.9M. As of the current estimate, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.05M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.26M, a decrease of -13.80% less than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $84.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $79.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.71M, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.1M and the low estimate is $81.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.