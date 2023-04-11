In spite of Green Dot Corporation’s (NYSE:GDOT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Green Dot Corporation’s stock clocked out at $16.41, up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $16.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 639541 shares were traded. GDOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GDOT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 15, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $25.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when JACOBS WILLIAM I sold 500 shares for $22.48 per share. The transaction valued at 11,240 led to the insider holds 70,055 shares of the business.

JACOBS WILLIAM I sold 500 shares of GDOT for $12,440 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 70,555 shares after completing the transaction at $24.88 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, JACOBS WILLIAM I, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $25.16 each. As a result, the insider received 12,580 and left with 71,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Green’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDOT has reached a high of $30.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GDOT traded 361.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 286.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.01M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GDOT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.68M, compared to 2.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $322.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $336M to a low estimate of $299.6M. As of the current estimate, Green Dot Corporation’s year-ago sales were $321.21M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $381.28M, a decrease of -2.70% less than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $395.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $360.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.