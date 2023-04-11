In spite of Performance Food Group Company’s (NYSE:PFGC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Performance Food Group Company’s stock clocked out at $60.43, up 0.72% from its previous closing price of $60.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611083 shares were traded. PFGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PFGC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1545.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On May 18, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $71.

On March 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on March 18, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Hagerty Patrick T. sold 500 shares for $56.31 per share. The transaction valued at 28,155 led to the insider holds 153,790 shares of the business.

Bulmer Donald S. sold 970 shares of PFGC for $58,016 on Feb 13. The insider now owns 33,196 shares after completing the transaction at $59.81 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Hagerty Patrick T., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 500 shares for $61.26 each. As a result, the insider received 30,630 and left with 154,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Performance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFGC has reached a high of $63.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PFGC traded 1.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 977.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.46M. Shares short for PFGC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 3.01M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.91 and $3.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.79. EPS for the following year is $4.42, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $4.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $13.9B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.99B to a low estimate of $13.76B. As of the current estimate, Performance Food Group Company’s year-ago sales were $13.08B, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.38B, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.13B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.89B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.79B and the low estimate is $59.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.