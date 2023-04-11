In the case of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), what’s next?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) closed the day trading at $661.64 up 0.69% from the previous closing price of $657.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687966 shares were traded. ASML stock price reached its highest trading level at $661.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $647.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASML, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $510 to $850.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ASML’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASML has reached a high of $698.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $363.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 646.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 555.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASML traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASML traded about 802.19k shares per day. A total of 394.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 394.58M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ASML as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 1.46M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

ASML’s forward annual dividend rate is 9.95, up from 2.75 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85. The current Payout Ratio is 41.40% for ASML, which recently paid a dividend on May 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 28, 2012 when the company split stock in a 77:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.47 and a low estimate of $4.47, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.81, with high estimates of $4.81 and low estimates of $4.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.19 and $17.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.11. EPS for the following year is $24.37, with 7 analysts recommending between $25.77 and $22.78.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $6.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.73B to a low estimate of $6.73B. As of the current estimate, ASML Holding N.V.’s year-ago sales were $3.96B, an estimated increase of 69.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.89B, an increase of 19.20% less than the figure of $69.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.89B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASML’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.24B, up 28.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.31B and the low estimate is $30.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.