In the case of Matson Inc. (NYSE: MATX), what’s next?

The closing price of Matson Inc. (NYSE: MATX) was $60.33 for the day, up 6.16% from the previous closing price of $56.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 678159 shares were traded. MATX stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MATX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 16, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $80.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $131 to $93.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when COX MATTHEW J sold 8,819 shares for $60.01 per share. The transaction valued at 529,188 led to the insider holds 271,267 shares of the business.

COX MATTHEW J sold 6,181 shares of MATX for $373,543 on Mar 30. The Chairman & CEO now owns 280,086 shares after completing the transaction at $60.43 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Fukunaga Mark H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,573 shares for $63.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,033 and bolstered with 24,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Matson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MATX has reached a high of $97.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.03.

Shares Statistics:

MATX traded an average of 311.30K shares per day over the past three months and 380.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.20M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MATX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.91, MATX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95. The current Payout Ratio is 4.50% for MATX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2012 when the company split stock in a 10000:4795 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.97 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $6.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.96 and $26.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.83. EPS for the following year is $4.98, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.45 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $811.44M to a low estimate of $791M. As of the current estimate, Matson Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated decrease of -36.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $758.55M, a decrease of -34.90% over than the figure of -$36.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $764.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $752.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MATX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.93B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.19B and the low estimate is $3.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.