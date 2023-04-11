In the case of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX), what’s next?

The closing price of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) was $17.26 for the day, down -6.55% from the previous closing price of $18.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659678 shares were traded. RGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RGNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $61.

On December 15, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when PAKOLA STEVE sold 3,138 shares for $22.17 per share. The transaction valued at 69,559 led to the insider holds 12,175 shares of the business.

Vasista Vittal sold 2,400 shares of RGNX for $72,573 on Aug 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 135,160 shares after completing the transaction at $30.24 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Vasista Vittal, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 17,280 shares for $35.19 each. As a result, the insider received 608,035 and left with 137,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGNX now has a Market Capitalization of 802.77M and an Enterprise Value of 532.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGNX has reached a high of $35.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.70.

Shares Statistics:

RGNX traded an average of 428.76K shares per day over the past three months and 559.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.98M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RGNX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.44M, compared to 2.55M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.06% and a Short% of Float of 10.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.28 and a low estimate of -$1.77, while EPS last year was -$1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.44, with high estimates of -$1.28 and low estimates of -$1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.49 and -$6.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.08. EPS for the following year is -$3.17, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$5.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.7M to a low estimate of $22.22M. As of the current estimate, REGENXBIO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.22M, an estimated increase of 37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $34M, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.65M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $159.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $112.72M, up 41.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $232.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $357M and the low estimate is $126M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.