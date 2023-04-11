In What Direction Will Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Goes From Here?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) closed the day trading at $205.44 down -2.63% from the previous closing price of $210.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 663517 shares were traded. ALNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $209.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $201.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALNY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $243.

On January 18, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $310.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Franchini Indrani Lall sold 3,500 shares for $210.00 per share. The transaction valued at 735,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Garg Pushkal sold 18,072 shares of ALNY for $3,614,400 on Mar 03. The CMO & EVP Dev & Med Affairs now owns 4,345 shares after completing the transaction at $200.00 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Tanguler Tolga, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 3,424 shares for $232.14 each. As a result, the insider received 794,854 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALNY has reached a high of $242.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 203.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 202.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALNY traded about 819.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALNY traded about 853.9k shares per day. A total of 123.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALNY as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 5.1M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.92 and a low estimate of -$2.73, while EPS last year was -$2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.82, with high estimates of -$1.17 and low estimates of -$2.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.36 and -$10.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.46. EPS for the following year is -$6.35, with 19 analysts recommending between -$2.29 and -$8.12.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $313.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $338.7M to a low estimate of $294.3M. As of the current estimate, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $258.54M, an estimated increase of 21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $314.48M, an increase of 47.50% over than the figure of $21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $410.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $263.3M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $982.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.29M, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.