In What Direction Will FinVolution Group’s (NYSE:FINV) Stock Goes From Here?

FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) closed the day trading at $3.97 up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $3.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 999900 shares were traded. FINV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FINV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5.08 from $5.68 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FinVolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 29.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FINV has reached a high of $5.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8390, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7393.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FINV traded about 876.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FINV traded about 800.61k shares per day. A total of 283.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.73M. Insiders hold about 21.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FINV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 3.34M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

FINV’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.21, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.84B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.91B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, FinVolution Group’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FINV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.62B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.