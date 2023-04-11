In What Direction Will GoDaddy Inc.’s (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) was $76.37 for the day, down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $76.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670064 shares were traded. GDDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GDDY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $88 from $100 previously.

On January 18, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $86 to $103.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Bhutani Amanpal Singh sold 1,987 shares for $77.41 per share. The transaction valued at 153,818 led to the insider holds 278,258 shares of the business.

McCaffrey Mark sold 915 shares of GDDY for $70,832 on Apr 04. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 93,191 shares after completing the transaction at $77.41 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, McCaffrey Mark, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $75.81 each. As a result, the insider received 379,025 and left with 94,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GoDaddy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDDY has reached a high of $88.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.66.

Shares Statistics:

GDDY traded an average of 955.18K shares per day over the past three months and 855.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.29M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GDDY as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 2.48M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.68 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, GoDaddy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.42B and the low estimate is $4.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.