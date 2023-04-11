In What Direction Will Ur-Energy Inc.’s (AMEX:URG) Stock Goes From Here?

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) closed the day trading at $0.91 down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0051 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697405 shares were traded. URG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9167 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of URG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, FBR Capital on September 02, 2016, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.

On August 10, 2011, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $2.52.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on August 10, 2011, with a $2.52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when Chang Robby Sai Kit sold 24,500 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 31,367 led to the insider holds 63,366 shares of the business.

Chang Robby Sai Kit sold 175,500 shares of URG for $224,535 on Jan 27. The Director now owns 63,366 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, FRANKLIN JAMES M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 336,183 shares for $1.24 each. As a result, the insider received 415,862 and left with 605,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12655.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URG has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0798, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1718.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, URG traded about 1.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, URG traded about 1.39M shares per day. A total of 223.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.47M. Insiders hold about 2.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for URG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 7.96M with a Short Ratio of 7.96M, compared to 7.09M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19k, up 99,742.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $123.24M and the low estimate is $123.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 549.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.