Invest in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $5.19 in the prior trading day, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) closed at $5.22, up 0.58%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 742407 shares were traded. BSBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BSBR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSBR has reached a high of $7.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 815.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 7.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.27B. Insiders hold about 13.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BSBR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.9M with a Short Ratio of 8.40M, compared to 4.41M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BSBR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.54, compared to 0.51 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.34.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.27B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.34B to a low estimate of $3.2B. As of the current estimate, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s year-ago sales were $3.56B, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.47B, a decrease of -3.30% over than the figure of -$8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.42B.

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.28B and the low estimate is $15.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.