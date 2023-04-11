Invest in Bruker Corporation (BRKR) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $78.75 in the prior trading day, Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) closed at $79.16, up 0.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723646 shares were traded. BRKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRKR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On August 22, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Friend Cynthia M sold 921 shares for $68.26 per share. The transaction valued at 62,867 led to the insider holds 11,576 shares of the business.

PACKER RICHARD A sold 20,000 shares of BRKR for $1,323,660 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 59,907 shares after completing the transaction at $66.18 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Kastner Marc A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $70.75 each. As a result, the insider received 707,490 and left with 8,051 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bruker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRKR has reached a high of $79.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 694.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 754.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 147.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.87M. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BRKR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.75M, compared to 2.75M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BRKR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.16, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.35.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $639.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $651.27M to a low estimate of $630.1M. As of the current estimate, Bruker Corporation’s year-ago sales were $595M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $659.78M, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $672.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $643.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.53B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $2.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.