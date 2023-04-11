Invest in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) closed at $56.52 in the last session, up 1.46% from day before closing price of $55.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 872612 shares were traded. CALM stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CALM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $38.

On October 28, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 28, 2020, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when HARDIN CHARLES JEFF sold 1,201 shares for $60.15 per share. The transaction valued at 72,240 led to the insider holds 4,194 shares of the business.

HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER sold 1,180 shares of CALM for $64,546 on Jan 26. The Director now owns 42,727 shares after completing the transaction at $54.70 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Poole James E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $59.45 each. As a result, the insider received 297,262 and left with 10,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cal-Maine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALM has reached a high of $65.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CALM traded on average about 909.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.74M. Insiders hold about 10.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CALM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.88M, compared to 6.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.28% and a Short% of Float of 16.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CALM is 5.15, which was 0.03 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.76%. The current Payout Ratio is 19.70% for CALM, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.22 and a low estimate of $3.14, while EPS last year was $2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.47 and $16.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.43. EPS for the following year is $5.92, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.6 and $5.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $679.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $738.56M to a low estimate of $577.1M. As of the current estimate, Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $592.96M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $538.59M, a decrease of -12.80% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $625.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $493.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 78.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.45B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -29.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.