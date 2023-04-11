Invest in Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $23.51 in the prior trading day, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) closed at $24.00, up 2.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815700 shares were traded. RVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RVLV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 96.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $28.

On December 16, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 16, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Revolve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVLV has reached a high of $56.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.48M. Shares short for RVLV as of Mar 14, 2023 were 9.27M with a Short Ratio of 9.27M, compared to 8.86M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.64% and a Short% of Float of 26.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $272.39M, a decrease of -3.90% less than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $290.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $255.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $891.39M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.