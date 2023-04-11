Investing in Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) closed at $6.38 up 2.08% from its previous closing price of $6.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596334 shares were traded. CTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Custom Truck One Source Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on February 16, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On December 13, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.50.

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on March 30, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Eperjesy Christopher J bought 30,000 shares for $6.45 per share. The transaction valued at 193,497 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

EIN MARK bought 50,000 shares of CTOS for $289,670 on May 16. The Director now owns 1,415,534 shares after completing the transaction at $5.79 per share. On May 13, another insider, EIN MARK, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 351,903 shares for $5.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,079,747 and bolstered with 1,365,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Custom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTOS has reached a high of $8.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTOS has traded an average of 260.20K shares per day and 267.48k over the past ten days. A total of 246.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.22M. Insiders hold about 4.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CTOS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.68M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $393.49M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $402.1M to a low estimate of $387.9M. As of the current estimate, Custom Truck One Source Inc.’s year-ago sales were $366.48M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $391.21M, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $404.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $382.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.83B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.