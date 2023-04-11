Investing in Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 635128 shares were traded. ELEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4363 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ELEV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when venBio Global Strategic Fund I sold 702,737 shares for $4.12 per share. The transaction valued at 2,897,806 led to the insider holds 1,905,430 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELEV now has a Market Capitalization of 47.33M and an Enterprise Value of -13.51M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELEV has reached a high of $4.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4534, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2152.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ELEV traded 504.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 205.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ELEV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 33.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 43.09k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 0.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.5 and -$4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.01. EPS for the following year is -$2.07, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.96 and -$2.5.