Investing in Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) closed at $1.07 down -6.14% from its previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626337 shares were traded. GORO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0992 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gold Resource Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.25.

On June 11, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.

On March 25, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.75.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2019, with a $7.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GORO now has a Market Capitalization of 100.77M and an Enterprise Value of 77.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GORO has reached a high of $2.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1278, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5297.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GORO has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 798.47k over the past ten days. A total of 88.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.61M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GORO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 969.79k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GORO is 0.04, from 0.04 in the trailing year. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $29.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $29.44M to a low estimate of $29.44M. As of the current estimate, Gold Resource Corporation’s year-ago sales were $38.06M, an estimated decrease of -22.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GORO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.2M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $120.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.04M and the low estimate is $101.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.