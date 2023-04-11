Investing in HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, HireRight Holdings Corporation’s stock clocked out at $10.44, up 1.36% from its previous closing price of $10.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621074 shares were traded. HRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $9.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when RJC GIS Holdings LLC sold 53,439 shares for $10.31 per share. The transaction valued at 550,956 led to the insider holds 8,294,973 shares of the business.

RJC GIS Holdings LLC sold 20,200 shares of HRT for $211,090 on Apr 05. The 10% Owner now owns 8,348,412 shares after completing the transaction at $10.45 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, RJC GIS Holdings LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 102,411 shares for $10.61 each. As a result, the insider received 1,086,581 and left with 8,368,612 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HireRight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRT has reached a high of $18.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HRT traded 274.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 422.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 1.79M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 7.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $103M. It ranges from a high estimate of $103M to a low estimate of $103M. As of the current estimate, HireRight Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $53.5M, an estimated increase of 92.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $103M, an increase of 92.50% over than the figure of $92.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $103M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $103M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.5M, up 92.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $133M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $133M and the low estimate is $133M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.