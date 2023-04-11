Investing in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock clocked out at $11.80, down -0.42% from its previous closing price of $11.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604561 shares were traded. NVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVG’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVG has reached a high of $14.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVG traded 627.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 675.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 213.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.52M. Shares short for NVG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 51.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 36k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.82, NVG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.51. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.21.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.