IREN (Iris Energy Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) closed at $3.35 up 12.04% from its previous closing price of $2.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598015 shares were traded. IREN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8608.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Iris Energy Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on April 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On February 16, 2023, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $8.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IREN now has a Market Capitalization of 164.40M and an Enterprise Value of 235.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IREN has reached a high of $14.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7530, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0607.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IREN has traded an average of 862.49K shares per day and 409.85k over the past ten days. A total of 53.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.67M. Insiders hold about 23.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IREN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.05M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.27, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$2.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$4.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$1.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IREN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.05M, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $284.79M and the low estimate is $108.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 125.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.