Is Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $45.06 in the prior trading day, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) closed at $46.20, up 2.53%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935713 shares were traded. ALGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALGM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On November 23, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Needham initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2020, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Lury Richard R. sold 6,000 shares for $42.58 per share. The transaction valued at 255,480 led to the insider holds 27,663 shares of the business.

Lynch Susan D bought 240 shares of ALGM for $9,967 on Feb 03. The Director now owns 12,523 shares after completing the transaction at $41.53 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, OEP SKNA, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,980,000 shares for $37.76 each. As a result, the insider received 188,044,800 and left with 17,649,247 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allegro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGM has reached a high of $48.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 191.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.51M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.26M with a Short Ratio of 6.36M, compared to 6.4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 10.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $265.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $265.3M to a low estimate of $264.96M. As of the current estimate, Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $200.29M, an estimated increase of 32.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.98M, an increase of 18.00% less than the figure of $32.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $267.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $969.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $969.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $969.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $768.67M, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $983.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.