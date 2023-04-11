Is ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) closed at $38.21 in the last session, up 1.54% from day before closing price of $37.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 845064 shares were traded. ATI stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $23.

Berenberg Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Davis Elliot S sold 9,627 shares for $39.07 per share. The transaction valued at 376,172 led to the insider holds 151,642 shares of the business.

Davis Elliot S sold 28,572 shares of ATI for $876,578 on Dec 06. The Chief Legal & Compl. Officer now owns 160,350 shares after completing the transaction at $30.68 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, WETHERBEE ROBERT S, who serves as the Board Chair, President and CEO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $30.23 each. As a result, the insider received 453,450 and left with 333,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ATI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATI has reached a high of $43.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATI traded on average about 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 936.45k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 129.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.99M. Shares short for ATI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 10.06M with a Short Ratio of 10.06M, compared to 9.91M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.82% and a Short% of Float of 13.01%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ATI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 29, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $974M. As of the current estimate, ATI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $834.1M, an estimated increase of 21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 8.30% less than the figure of $21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $997M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.84B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.53B and the low estimate is $4.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.