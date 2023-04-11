Is Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) closed at $0.74 in the last session, up 7.25% from day before closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 730409 shares were traded. HPCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6805.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HPCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPCO now has a Market Capitalization of 19.53M and an Enterprise Value of 17.29M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPCO has reached a high of $41.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9406, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6581.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HPCO traded on average about 3.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 260.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 21.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HPCO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 196.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 179.73k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.12%.