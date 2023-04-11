Is Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) closed at $25.26 in the last session, up 0.92% from day before closing price of $25.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648848 shares were traded. TWNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TWNK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 20, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On December 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $25.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Gernigin Michael sold 7,060 shares for $21.38 per share. The transaction valued at 150,975 led to the insider holds 6,922 shares of the business.

Cramer Michael John sold 25,000 shares of TWNK for $553,830 on May 11. The insider now owns 43,408 shares after completing the transaction at $22.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWNK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.34B and an Enterprise Value of 4.23B. As of this moment, Hostess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWNK has reached a high of $29.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TWNK traded on average about 917.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 602.94k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 134.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.07M. Shares short for TWNK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.59M, compared to 4.14M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $340.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $349.19M to a low estimate of $335M. As of the current estimate, Hostess Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $332.05M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $365.12M, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $371M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $357M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.