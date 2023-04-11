Is JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $30.23 in the prior trading day, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) closed at $30.18, down -0.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739184 shares were traded. YY stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $40.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JOYY’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YY has reached a high of $42.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 640.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 542.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.42M. Insiders hold about 1.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for YY as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 3.11M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, YY’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.04, compared to 2.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.49 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.23 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $558.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $566M to a low estimate of $542.1M. As of the current estimate, JOYY Inc.’s year-ago sales were $623.78M, an estimated decrease of -10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $579.38M, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of -$10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $589M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $563.14M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.