Is this a Prime Time To acquire Alteryx Inc. (AYX) stock

After finishing at $53.85 in the prior trading day, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) closed at $53.99, up 0.26%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723239 shares were traded. AYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AYX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On May 23, 2022, FBN Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $80.

Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Schloss Eileen sold 4,500 shares for $65.47 per share. The transaction valued at 294,615 led to the insider holds 6,715 shares of the business.

Hansen Paula sold 6,500 shares of AYX for $286,650 on Nov 30. The President & CRO now owns 105,793 shares after completing the transaction at $44.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AYX has reached a high of $73.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 786.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.36M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AYX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 3.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 5.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.69 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $195.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.6M to a low estimate of $177.62M. As of the current estimate, Alteryx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $157.94M, an estimated increase of 24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $208.25M, an increase of 15.30% less than the figure of $24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $233.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180.6M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $911.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $970.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $855.35M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.