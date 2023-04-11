Is this a Prime Time To acquire Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) stock

The price of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) closed at $75.19 in the last session, down -0.61% from day before closing price of $75.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653380 shares were traded. TECH stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.94.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TECH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81.25 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Furlow Brenda S. sold 7,450 shares for $82.12 per share. The transaction valued at 611,810 led to the insider holds 26,092 shares of the business.

Furlow Brenda S. sold 800 shares of TECH for $65,605 on Dec 07. The SVP – GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 26,092 shares after completing the transaction at $82.01 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, HIGGINS JOHN L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 512 shares for $385.40 each. As a result, the insider received 197,322 and left with 5,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TECH now has a Market Capitalization of 11.90B and an Enterprise Value of 11.99B. As of this moment, Bio-Techne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.65.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TECH is 1.25, which has changed by -27.13% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.56% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TECH has reached a high of $113.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TECH traded on average about 987.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 712.11k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 157.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.74M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TECH as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 2.2M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TECH is 0.32, which was 0.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.50. The current Payout Ratio is 19.20% for TECH, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 29, 2022 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $296.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $300.3M to a low estimate of $292.2M. As of the current estimate, Bio-Techne Corporation’s year-ago sales were $290.38M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $316.31M, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $331.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $308.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.