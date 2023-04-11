Is this a Prime Time To acquire Certara Inc. (CERT) stock

After finishing at $23.01 in the prior trading day, Certara Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) closed at $23.08, up 0.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 795751 shares were traded. CERT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CERT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $19.

On September 08, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on September 08, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Traynor Richard M. sold 10,000 shares for $21.45 per share. The transaction valued at 214,500 led to the insider holds 184,564 shares of the business.

Traynor Richard M. sold 15,000 shares of CERT for $300,000 on Feb 02. The SVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 194,564 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, EQT Avatar Parent L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 29,954,521 shares for $15.00 each. As a result, the insider received 449,317,815 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Certara’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 250.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERT has reached a high of $24.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 157.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.81M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CERT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 2.95M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $82.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.91M to a low estimate of $80.99M. As of the current estimate, Certara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.35M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.39M, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.85M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $329.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $286.1M, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $374.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $386M and the low estimate is $360.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.