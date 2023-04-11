Is this a Prime Time To acquire Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) stock

The price of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) closed at $66.32 in the last session, up 0.47% from day before closing price of $66.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 731389 shares were traded. QSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QSR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 31, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $75 from $72 previously.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on February 16, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $76.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Cil Jose E. sold 264,461 shares for $65.64 per share. The transaction valued at 17,359,233 led to the insider holds 187,414 shares of the business.

Cil Jose E. sold 21,998 shares of QSR for $1,430,756 on Jan 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 177,293 shares after completing the transaction at $65.04 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Kobza Joshua, who serves as the COO of the company, sold 19,079 shares for $65.04 each. As a result, the insider received 1,240,923 and left with 377,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Restaurant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QSR has reached a high of $68.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QSR traded on average about 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 304.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.24M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for QSR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.72M with a Short Ratio of 12.31M, compared to 6.44M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for QSR is 2.20, which was 2.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.22.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.14 and $2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.99. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.52 and $3.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.56B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.49B. As of the current estimate, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.66B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.5B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.59B and the low estimate is $6.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.