Is this a Prime Time To acquire SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) stock

After finishing at $8.22 in the prior trading day, SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) closed at $8.28, up 0.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 740856 shares were traded. SPNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Hayes Gretchen A. bought 4,200 shares for $5.98 per share. The transaction valued at 25,116 led to the insider holds 103,391 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPNT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.33B and an Enterprise Value of 1.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPNT has reached a high of $8.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 482.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 536.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 160.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.41M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SPNT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 1.5M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.6.