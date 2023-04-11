It’s a good day to be an AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) shareholder

As of close of business last night, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s stock clocked out at $166.38, up 0.02% from its previous closing price of $166.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641439 shares were traded. ABC stock price reached its highest trading level at $167.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $185.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $169.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when COLLIS STEVEN H sold 10,499 shares for $150.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,574,850 led to the insider holds 257,967 shares of the business.

Clark Gina sold 1,924 shares of ABC for $300,565 on Mar 01. The Executive Vice President now owns 26,733 shares after completing the transaction at $156.22 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, COLLIS STEVEN H, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 10,499 shares for $159.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,672,281 and left with 257,967 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AmerisourceBergen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABC has reached a high of $174.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 157.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 153.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABC traded 1.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 894.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 204.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ABC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.41M, compared to 3.55M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.70, ABC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.61. The current Payout Ratio is 22.40% for ABC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2009 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.36 and a low estimate of $3.21, while EPS last year was $3.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.81, with high estimates of $2.88 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.72 and $11.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.64. EPS for the following year is $12.6, with 15 analysts recommending between $12.87 and $12.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $60.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.01B to a low estimate of $59.64B. As of the current estimate, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $57.72B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.39B, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.93B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $253.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $250.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.59B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $265.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $268.47B and the low estimate is $263.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.