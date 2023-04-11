It’s a good day to be an Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) shareholder

In the latest session, Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) closed at $16.11 down -0.49% from its previous closing price of $16.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715168 shares were traded. EVRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Everi Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Lucchese David sold 38,398 shares for $18.61 per share. The transaction valued at 714,587 led to the insider holds 167,287 shares of the business.

JUDGE GEOFFREY P sold 6,000 shares of EVRI for $111,480 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 61,572 shares after completing the transaction at $18.58 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, VALLI TODD A., who serves as the SVP, CAO of the company, sold 5,235 shares for $18.58 each. As a result, the insider received 97,266 and left with 38,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Everi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVRI has reached a high of $21.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVRI has traded an average of 646.26K shares per day and 561.91k over the past ten days. A total of 88.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.92M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVRI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 1.96M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $191.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $196.92M to a low estimate of $178.58M. As of the current estimate, Everi Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $175.62M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $208.13M, an increase of 5.50% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $214.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $199.81M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $853.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $805.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $831.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $782.52M, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $863.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $882.2M and the low estimate is $831.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.