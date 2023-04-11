It’s a good day to be an News Corporation (NWS) shareholder

As of close of business last night, News Corporation’s stock clocked out at $17.54, up 0.57% from its previous closing price of $17.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612843 shares were traded. NWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NWS’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Pitofsky David B sold 23,750 shares for $17.23 per share. The transaction valued at 409,165 led to the insider holds 63,956 shares of the business.

Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares of NWS for $1,536,417 on Aug 15. The General Counsel now owns 87,706 shares after completing the transaction at $18.73 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWS now has a Market Capitalization of 9.95B and an Enterprise Value of 12.85B. As of this moment, News’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWS has reached a high of $22.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NWS traded 966.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 884.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 193.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.57M. Insiders hold about 40.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.77% stake in the company. Shares short for NWS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 2.45M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, NWS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 18.94% for NWS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:3 ratio.