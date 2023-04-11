It’s a good day to be an Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $31.88, down -0.59% from its previous closing price of $32.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595957 shares were traded. PECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PECO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 676.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Massey Paul sold 9,600 shares for $31.42 per share. The transaction valued at 301,632 led to the insider holds 10,439 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Phillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 69.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PECO has reached a high of $36.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PECO traded 604.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 579.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.61M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PECO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 4.54M, compared to 4.2M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, PECO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $137.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $148M to a low estimate of $108.64M. As of the current estimate, Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.06M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.11M, a decrease of -3.60% less than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.79M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $579M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $559.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $568.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $532.85M, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $568.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $608.55M and the low estimate is $457.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.