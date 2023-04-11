It’s a good day to be an SAP SE (SAP) shareholder

In the latest session, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) closed at $127.45 down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $128.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604264 shares were traded. SAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SAP SE’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $136.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SAP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAP has reached a high of $128.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAP has traded an average of 849.13K shares per day and 745.65k over the past ten days. A total of 1.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SAP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.47M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SAP is 2.19, from 1.85 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57. The current Payout Ratio is 91.20% for SAP, which recently paid a dividend on May 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 27, 1998 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.74 and $5.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.85. EPS for the following year is $6.77, with 23 analysts recommending between $8.36 and $5.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.53B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.16B to a low estimate of $8.05B. As of the current estimate, SAP SE’s year-ago sales were $7.58B, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.93B, an increase of 10.90% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.51B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.08B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.41B and the low estimate is $36.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.