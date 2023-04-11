It’s an appealing income play to consider Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

The price of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) closed at $30.09 in the last session, up 1.18% from day before closing price of $29.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 740502 shares were traded. BEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BEAM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On February 01, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $62.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on December 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $66.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Simon Amy sold 11,654 shares for $29.70 per share. The transaction valued at 346,115 led to the insider holds 69,308 shares of the business.

Evans John M. sold 6,493 shares of BEAM for $188,904 on Apr 04. The CEO now owns 1,117,979 shares after completing the transaction at $29.09 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Burrell Terry-Ann, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,186 shares for $29.09 each. As a result, the insider received 63,598 and left with 47,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has reached a high of $73.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BEAM traded on average about 939.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 960.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.16M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAM as of Mar 14, 2023 were 13.91M with a Short Ratio of 13.91M, compared to 11.95M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.21% and a Short% of Float of 22.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.79 and a low estimate of -$1.85, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.32, with high estimates of -$1.09 and low estimates of -$1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.25 and -$5.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.84. EPS for the following year is -$5.42, with 14 analysts recommending between -$4.32 and -$6.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $50M to a low estimate of $10k. As of the current estimate, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.07M, an estimated decrease of -75.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.44M, an increase of 35.70% over than the figure of -$75.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10k.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.84M, up 6.10% from the average estimate.