It’s an appealing income play to consider Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)

After finishing at $1.08 in the prior trading day, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) closed at $1.25, up 15.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 720618 shares were traded. CRVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRVS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Jones William Benton bought 20,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 15,800 led to the insider holds 133,773 shares of the business.

MILLER RICHARD A MD bought 10,000 shares of CRVS for $7,812 on Dec 14. The President and CEO now owns 1,490,119 shares after completing the transaction at $0.78 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, LEA LEIV, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,364 and bolstered with 133,238 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRVS has reached a high of $1.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7839, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8834.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 166.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 610.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRVS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 110.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 176.66k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.49.