It’s an appealing income play to consider Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

After finishing at $18.26 in the prior trading day, Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) closed at $18.15, down -0.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865682 shares were traded. ESI stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ESI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On October 06, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $15.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when FRANKLIN MARTIN E bought 135,000 shares for $18.90 per share. The transaction valued at 2,551,500 led to the insider holds 1,037,000 shares of the business.

FRANKLIN MARTIN E bought 350,000 shares of ESI for $6,699,000 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 902,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.14 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, FRANKLIN MARTIN E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $19.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,777,500 and bolstered with 552,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Element’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESI has reached a high of $22.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 241.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.18M. Insiders hold about 7.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ESI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 2.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ESI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.10, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $596.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $640.04M to a low estimate of $577.9M. As of the current estimate, Element Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $680.2M, an estimated decrease of -12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $630.91M, a decrease of -6.80% over than the figure of -$12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $659.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $608.61M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55B, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.71B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.