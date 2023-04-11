It’s an appealing income play to consider Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

The price of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) closed at $74.14 in the last session, up 1.06% from day before closing price of $73.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 944629 shares were traded. SQM stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SQM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $85 from $90 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $112 to $92.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $70.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sociedad’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQM has reached a high of $115.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SQM traded on average about 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 285.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.44M. Insiders hold about 72.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SQM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 4.09M, compared to 1.58M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SQM is 7.52, which was 0.19 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.71. The current Payout Ratio is 55.00% for SQM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 26, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1027:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.25 and a low estimate of $2.72, while EPS last year was $2.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.19, with high estimates of $3.52 and low estimates of $2.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.75 and $11.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.4. EPS for the following year is $11.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $17.91 and $6.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.68B to a low estimate of $2.65B. As of the current estimate, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated increase of 32.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.7B, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $32.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.64B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.71B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.41B and the low estimate is $7.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.