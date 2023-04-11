It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With KLA Corporation (KLAC) stock

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) closed the day trading at $382.67 up 2.14% from the previous closing price of $374.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008931 shares were traded. KLAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $383.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $368.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KLAC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $260 to $325.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Lorig Brian sold 1,728 shares for $400.00 per share. The transaction valued at 691,200 led to the insider holds 24,958 shares of the business.

Donzella Oreste sold 3,882 shares of KLAC for $1,528,460 on Mar 31. The Executive Vice President now owns 24,378 shares after completing the transaction at $393.73 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Higgins Bren D., who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,964 shares for $382.43 each. As a result, the insider received 2,663,243 and left with 49,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLAC now has a Market Capitalization of 51.88B and an Enterprise Value of 55.24B. As of this moment, KLA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.91.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KLAC is 1.38, which has changed by 15.87% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.56% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KLAC has reached a high of $429.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $250.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 388.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 362.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KLAC traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KLAC traded about 939.89k shares per day. A total of 141.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KLAC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 1.98M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Dividends & Splits

KLAC’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.20, up from 4.70 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 19.20% for KLAC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.74 and a low estimate of $5.21, while EPS last year was $5.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.46, with high estimates of $5.37 and low estimates of $3.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.93 and $22.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.36. EPS for the following year is $19.15, with 18 analysts recommending between $28.5 and $14.02.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $2.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.47B to a low estimate of $2.35B. As of the current estimate, KLA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.29B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B, a decrease of -12.30% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.04B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.21B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.37B and the low estimate is $7.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.