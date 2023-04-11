It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) stock

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) closed the day trading at $17.12 up 0.65% from the previous closing price of $17.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664802 shares were traded. SFNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SFNC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on June 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Bass Dean O. sold 7,500 shares for $23.06 per share. The transaction valued at 172,950 led to the insider holds 132,475 shares of the business.

Bass Dean O. sold 10,000 shares of SFNC for $229,600 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 139,975 shares after completing the transaction at $22.96 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Bass Dean O., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $23.33 each. As a result, the insider received 233,300 and left with 149,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Simmons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFNC has reached a high of $26.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SFNC traded about 599.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SFNC traded about 560.87k shares per day. A total of 127.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.11M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SFNC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 3.34M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.39%.

Dividends & Splits

SFNC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.76 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 36.10% for SFNC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 08, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.07 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $1.73.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $235.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $238.2M to a low estimate of $231.79M. As of the current estimate, Simmons First National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $187.82M, an estimated increase of 25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $239.16M, an increase of 6.20% less than the figure of $25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $242.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $236.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $979.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $941M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $962.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $845.42M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $959M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.