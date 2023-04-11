Loews Corporation (L) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) was $56.45 for the day, up 0.12% from the previous closing price of $56.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668421 shares were traded. L stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of L’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on November 02, 2016, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $43 from $42 previously.

On August 06, 2015, Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $48 to $44.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 24, 2014, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when HARRIS WALTER L sold 625 shares for $61.00 per share. The transaction valued at 38,125 led to the insider holds 19,633 shares of the business.

FRIBOURG PAUL J sold 625 shares of L for $38,125 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $61.00 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, BERMAN ANN E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 625 shares for $60.98 each. As a result, the insider received 38,112 and left with 1,725 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Loews’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, L has reached a high of $68.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.07.

Shares Statistics:

L traded an average of 899.80K shares per day over the past three months and 918.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 237.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.69M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.25, L has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.25.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.