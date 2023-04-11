MANU (Manchester United plc): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) closed at $21.32 in the last session, down -1.71% from day before closing price of $21.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 854931 shares were traded. MANU stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MANU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MANU has reached a high of $27.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MANU traded on average about 1.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 163.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.67M. Insiders hold about 5.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MANU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 4.19M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 8.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MANU is 0.18, which was 0.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.06.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $4.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $169.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $169.08M to a low estimate of $169.08M. As of the current estimate, Manchester United plc’s year-ago sales were $216.85M, an estimated decrease of -22.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.72M, a decrease of -1.70% over than the figure of -$22.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $175.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.72M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $722.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $726.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $693.05M, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $821.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $853.26M and the low estimate is $795.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.