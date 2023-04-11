MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE:MBC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) closed at $7.70 in the last session, up 3.08% from day before closing price of $7.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739064 shares were traded. MBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MBC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 1,481 shares for $8.51 per share. The transaction valued at 12,608 led to the insider holds 15,779,507 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 1,362 shares of MBC for $11,703 on Jan 23. The 10% Owner now owns 15,778,583 shares after completing the transaction at $8.59 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBC now has a Market Capitalization of 959.83M and an Enterprise Value of 1.89B. As of this moment, MasterBrand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBC has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MBC traded on average about 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 127.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.39M. Insiders hold about 0.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.41% stake in the company. Shares short for MBC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.02M with a Short Ratio of 4.02M, compared to 4.68M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.97B and the low estimate is $2.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.